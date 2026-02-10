Funeral details announced for man who died in bus crash in Dublin

Frank Daly’s funeral will take place at St Joseph’s Church in East Wall at 11am on Friday

The funeral of Frank Daly, who died in a bus crash in Dublin city last week, will take place this Friday.

The 86-year-old from East Wall in north Dublin, died after he was struck by a Bus Éireann bus on North Earl Street last Thursday.

Gardaí said their investigations were continuing into the incident in which he died and three others were injured.

A male pedestrian in his 20s was being treated in hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The bus driver, in her 50s, and a female pedestrian in her 30s were also treated in hospital. Gardaí said they could not provide updates on the medical status of those injured.

Bus Éireann said it was offering support to the relevant authorities as the investigation continues.