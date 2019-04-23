Sean Cronin’s calf injury rules him out of Ulster clash

Leinster hooker will undergo further assessment to establish the extent of damage

Leinster’s Seán Cronin leaves the field injured, during his team’s Champions Cup semi-final victory. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Leinster's Seán Cronin leaves the field injured, during his team's Champions Cup semi-final victory. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

 

Sean Cronin will not be available for this Saturday’s Pro14 against Ulster at the Kingspan stadium after limping off with a calf injury during Leinster’s Champions Cup semi-final win over Toulouse on Sunday.

Leinster confirmed that he will undergo further assessment to establish the extent of the damage but there was no prognosis on a likely return date. Rhys Ruddock, who was a late withdrawal from the Toulouse match after feeling unwell, a legacy of a head knock that he took in quarter-final against Ulster.

He will enter the return to play protocols but won’t be considered for the weekend. Adam Byrne picked up a quad injury and will be unavailable for the rest of the season. The news is better with regard to secondrow Ross Molony (back) who is progressing well and could return to training.

Andrew Porter (pectoral muscle) and Jamison Gibson-Park (hamstring), who weren’t considered for the Toulouse match will both have to train fully this week if they are to play against Ulster at the weekend. Johnny Sexton had no issue arising from his involvement on Sunday.

