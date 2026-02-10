Stripe valuation set to hit $140bn in new tender offer

Payments company Stripe is arranging a tender offer that would give the company cofounded by the Collison brothers a valuation of at least $140 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter.

That is a jump of more than $30 billion from its most recent valuation last year, when investors said Stripe was worth $107 billion. Terms of the latest tender offer could change, said the person, who asked not to be identified discussing private information.

Stripe declined to comment. Axios first reported the latest valuation.

The company, one of the most closely watched potential candidates for an initial public offering, has set up frequent tenders since 2024 as a way to let employees sell shares without going public.

The latest deal is a sign that Stripe may continue to delay an IPO. The company has repeatedly said it’s content to remain a private company, including as recently as January, when co-founder and president John Collison told Bloomberg that Stripe was “still not in any rush” to go public.

The company hasn’t announced new funding since 2023, when it grabbed $6.5 billion in a Series I financing led by Thrive Capital. Stripe reached full-year profitability in 2024.

Stripe recently acquired two companies to bolster its efforts to weave stablecoins into its core payments business. It bought infrastructure platform Bridge and crypto wallet provider Privy.

Last year, Stripe cut about 300 employees, or about 3.5 per cent of its workforce, as part of what the company described as a restructuring. Stripe has said it plans to keep hiring and grow its headcount despite the layoffs. - Bloomberg