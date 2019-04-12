Robbie Henshaw and Devin Toner return for Leinster

Leo Cullen names Ireland duo in a strong side for Pro14 visit of Glasgow Warriors

Robbie Henshaw returns for Leinster against Glasgow on Saturday. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Robbie Henshaw returns for Leinster against Glasgow on Saturday. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

 

Pro14, Leinster v Glasgow Warriors, Saturday April 13th, RDS (kick-off 3.0pm, Eir Sport)

Robbie Henshaw will make his return from injury as Leinster take on the Glasgow Warriors at the RDS on Saturday afternoon.

Henshaw last featured during Ireland’s opening Six Nations defeat to England in February, with a leg injury ruling him out subsequently.

He started at fullback during that fixture but returns to a more familiar midfield role on Saturday, starting at 12 inside Joe Tomane.

There is also a return to action for Devin Toner, as the province build towards their Champions Cup semi-final date with Toulouse on Sunday April 21st.

Again, the towering secondrow limped off during the defeat to England with an ankle injury which required surgery.

Leo Cullen has selected a strong XV for the visit of fellow Pro14 conference-toppers Glasgow, with Rob Kearney, Jordan Larmour and Dave Kearney named in the back three.

Henshaw and Tomane form the midfield, with Ross Byrne and Jamison Gibson-Park named at halfback.

Up front Cullen has rested his first choice frontrow of Tadhg Furlong, Sean Cronin and Cian Healy. They are named on the bench, with Ed Byrne, James Tracy and Michael Bent starting.

Toner is partnered by Jack Dunne in the engineroom, with Josh Murphy, Seán O’Brien and Caelan Doris in the backrow - O’Brien captains Leinster for the day.

Leinster: Rob Kearney; Jordan Larmour, Joe Tomane, Robbie Henshaw, Dave Kearney; Ross Byrne, Jamison Gibson-Park; Ed Byrne, James Tracy, Michael Bent, Devin Toner, Jack Dunne, Josh Murphy, Seán O’Brien, Caelan Doris. Replacements: Seán Cronin, Cian Healy, Tadhg Furlong, Will Connors, Max Deegan, Hugh O’Sullivan, Ciarán Frawley, Adam Byrne.

Referee: Marius Mitrea (ITA)

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.