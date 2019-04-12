Robbie Henshaw and Devin Toner return for Leinster

Pro14, Leinster v Glasgow Warriors, Saturday April 13th, RDS (kick-off 3.0pm, Eir Sport)

Robbie Henshaw will make his return from injury as Leinster take on the Glasgow Warriors at the RDS on Saturday afternoon.

Henshaw last featured during Ireland’s opening Six Nations defeat to England in February, with a leg injury ruling him out subsequently.

He started at fullback during that fixture but returns to a more familiar midfield role on Saturday, starting at 12 inside Joe Tomane.

There is also a return to action for Devin Toner, as the province build towards their Champions Cup semi-final date with Toulouse on Sunday April 21st.

Again, the towering secondrow limped off during the defeat to England with an ankle injury which required surgery.

Leo Cullen has selected a strong XV for the visit of fellow Pro14 conference-toppers Glasgow, with Rob Kearney, Jordan Larmour and Dave Kearney named in the back three.

Henshaw and Tomane form the midfield, with Ross Byrne and Jamison Gibson-Park named at halfback.

Up front Cullen has rested his first choice frontrow of Tadhg Furlong, Sean Cronin and Cian Healy. They are named on the bench, with Ed Byrne, James Tracy and Michael Bent starting.

Toner is partnered by Jack Dunne in the engineroom, with Josh Murphy, Seán O’Brien and Caelan Doris in the backrow - O’Brien captains Leinster for the day.

Leinster: Rob Kearney; Jordan Larmour, Joe Tomane, Robbie Henshaw, Dave Kearney; Ross Byrne, Jamison Gibson-Park; Ed Byrne, James Tracy, Michael Bent, Devin Toner, Jack Dunne, Josh Murphy, Seán O’Brien, Caelan Doris. Replacements: Seán Cronin, Cian Healy, Tadhg Furlong, Will Connors, Max Deegan, Hugh O’Sullivan, Ciarán Frawley, Adam Byrne.

Referee: Marius Mitrea (ITA)