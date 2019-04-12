Ulster have the quality to prevail at Murrayfield

Edinburgh v Ulster

Murrayfield, 7.35pm – eir sport

Edinburgh coach Richard Cockerill cuts to the core of this penultimate regular season Pro 14 tie.

“We’ve got to win,” said the former England hooker. “It’s the same as last week. If we don’t we’re relying on other results and miracles. We’ve just got to keep winning.”

Ulster sit second in Conference B, three points clear of fourth place Edinburgh with Treviso two points adrift, and local derbies to follow on April 27th for every team.

“We’ll put out our best team and we’ll both go as hard as we can to try and win,” said Cockerill. “They’ve got a lot of quality, but we’ve got some pretty good players too.”

Ulster’s quality should shade the contest as Iain Henderson returns to captain a side seeking to respond from recent defeats in Dublin and Glasgow if the season is to be salvaged.

There follows a likely victory at home to a third string Leinster, but four points here all but guarantees a home quarter-final on the first weekend in May. Edinburgh or Treviso would be the opposition, with Leinster waiting in a semi-final on May 17th or May 18th.

This is the moment Dan McFarland’s team must rediscover the form that almost dethroned the European champions at the Aviva Stadium last month. Interestingly, Jacob Stockdale runs at full back in a needs-must situation or glimpse into his future role for Ireland.

Ulster are close enough to full strength to prevail.

EDINBURGH: Darcy Graham; Damien Hoyland, Mark Bennett, Matt Scott, Duhan van der Merwe; Jaco van der Walt, Henry Pyrgos; Pierre Schoeman, Stuart McInally (capt), WP Nel; Ben Toolis, Grant Gilchrist; Magnus Bradbury, Hamish Watson, Viliame Mata. Replacements: Ross Ford, Allan Dell, Simon Berghan, Callum Hunter-Hill, John Barclay, Charlie Shiel, Simon Hickey, George Taylor.

ULSTER: Jacob Stockdale; Robert Baloucoune, Luke Marshall, Stuart McCloskey, Rob Lyttle; Billy Burns, John Cooney; Eric O’Sullivan, Rob Herring, Marty Moore; Iain Henderson (capt), Kieran Treadwell; Nick Timoney, Jordi Murphy, Marcell Coetzee. Replacements: John Andrew, Andrew Warwick, Ross Kane, Alan O’Connor, Sean Reidy, David Shanahan, Peter Nelson, Angus Kernohan.

Results: Nigel Owens (Wales).

Verdict: Ulster win.