Pro14 release fixture details for remainder of season
Fixtures will occur during the Six Nations with more extensive use of Friday nights
All of 29 Pro14 matches will take place between February 19th and March 22nd. File photograph: Inpho
The fixtures for the conclusion of this season’s Pro14 campaign have been scheduled with a total of 29 matches taking place between February 19th and March 22nd.
The conference winners qualifying directly for the Pro14 Final on March 27th. Derby matches will take place in Ireland and Wales during Round 14 with Ulster facing Leinster, Munster taking on Connacht and Ospreys playing Dragons. Scarlets and Cardiff Blues played their round 14 fixture already, on January 22nd.
Fixtures will occur during the upcoming Six Nations with more extensive use of Friday nights and a limited number of Sunday fixtures. The Pro14 say that “to help increase club access to international players it was not possible to implement a weekly run of Monday night fixtures, but Round 16 will include two games on Monday, March 22nd.”
No play-off games will be required for European qualification and that rankings after Round 16 will be used to determine which teams will participate in next season’s Champions Cup once EPCR have confirmed the format.
In the Republic of Ireland eir Sport will show all games (every Munster and Leinster fixture exclusively live) with TG4 also screening a mixture of live and deferred action.
Remaining rescheduled fixtures
Saturday, January 30th
R5: Benetton v Munster – 5pm Stadio Monigo, eir Sport 1, Premier Sports
R8: Scarlets v Leinster – 7.35pm Parc y Scarlets, Premier Sports, eir Sport 1, TG4
Friday, February 5th
R5: Dragons v Connacht – 7.35pm Rodney Parade, TG4, eir Sport 1 (deferred)
Friday, February 12th
R7: Dragons v Edinburgh – 7.35pm Rodney Parade, eir Sport 1
Saturday, February 13th
R8: Connacht v Ospreys – 7.35pm The Sportsground, TG4, Premier Sports, eir Sport 1 (deferred)
Round 12
Friday, February 19th
Dragons v Leinster – 7.35pm Rodney Parade, eir Sport, TG4
Glasgow Warriors v Ulster – 7.35pm Scotstoun Stadium, eir Sport
Saturday, February 20th
Scarlets v Benetton – 3pm Parc y Scarlets, eir Sport
Connacht v Cardiff Blues – 7.35pm The Sportsground, Premier Sports, Eir Sport (deferred)
Ospreys v Zebre – 5.15pm Liberty Stadium, Premier Sports, eir Sport
Edinburgh v Munster – 7.35pm BT Murrayfield, Premier Sports, eir Sport
Round 13
Friday, February 26th
Benetton v Connacht – 5.30pm Stadio Monigo, Premier Sport, TG4, eir Sport (deferred)
Cardiff Blues v Munster – 8pm Cardiff Arms Park, Premier Sports, eir Sport, TG4
Ulster v Ospreys – 8pm Kingspan Stadium, Premier Sports, eir Sport
Saturday, February 27th
Edinburgh v Scarlets – 12pm BT Murrayfield, Premier Sports, eir Sport
Zebre v Dragons – 5.15pm Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, eir Sport, Premier Sports
Sunday, February 28th
Leinster v Glasgow Warriors – 5.30pm RDS Arena, eir Sport, Premier Sport
Round 14
Friday, March 5th
Munster v Connacht – 7.35pm Thomond Park, eir Sport, Premier Sports
Saturday, March 6th
Zebre v Glasgow Warriors – 2pm Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Premier Sports, eir Sport
Ulster v Leinster – 7.35pm Kingspan Stadium, Premier Sport, eir Sport
Sunday, March 7th
Edinburgh v Benetton– 3.15pm BT Murrayfield, Premier Sport, eir Sport
Ospreys v Dragons – KO TBC
Round 15
Friday, March 12th
Glasgow Warriors v Ospreys – 8pm Scotstoun Stadium, Premier Sport, eir Sport
Zebre v Leinster – 5.45pm Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, eir Sport, Premier Sports
Munster v Scarlets – 8pm Thomond Park, eir Sport, Premier Sport, TG4
Saturday, March 13th
Connacht v Edinburgh – 7.35pm The Sportsground, TG4, Premier Sports, eir Sport
Dragons v Ulster – 7.35pm Rodney Parade, Premier Sport, eir Sport
Sunday, March 14th
Benetton v Cardiff Blues – 1pm Stadio Monigo, Premier Sport; eir Sport
Round 16
Friday, March 19th
Munster v Benetton – 6pm Thomond Park, TG4, eir Sport, Premier Sport
Ulster v Zebre – 8.15pm Kingspan Stadium, Premier Sports, eir Sport
Leinster v Ospreys – 8.15pm RDS Arena, eir Sport, TG4, Premier Sports
Sunday, March 21st
Dragons v Glasgow Warriors – 3pm Rodney Parade, Premier Sports, eir Sport
Monday, March 22nd
Scarlets v Connacht – 8pm Parc y Scarlets, Premier Sports, eir Sports, TG4
Cardiff Blues v Edinburgh – 8pm Cardiff Arms Park, Premier Sports, eir Sport
*All kick-off times and TV details are for an Irish audience