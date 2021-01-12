Munster’s clash with Leinster to take place on January 23rd
Postponed fixture rescheduled for Saturday week following Champions Cup suspension
Thomond Park will host Munster against Leinster on January 23rd. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho
The postponed Pro14 fixture between Munster and Leinster will now take place on Saturday, January 23rd at 7.35pm.
The interprovincial derby was originally scheduled fot St Stephen’s Day, but was called off with Leinster investigating the outcome of Covid-19 tests.
With the next two rounds of the Champions Cup now cancelled, there is space in the calendar for the reorganised match at Thomond Park to go ahead.
