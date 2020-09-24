Munster academy player tests positive for Covid-19

Munster have confirmed an academy player has tested positive for Covid-19, with one senior player now self-isolating having been a potential close contact.

A statement from the province read: “Munster Rugby have been assisting an Academy player within the wider training squad who has tested positive for Covid-19.

“The individual, who has been self-isolating since Monday, has not been in the High Performance Centre this week.

“The HSE have been contacted and the contact tracing process has commenced.

“In taking all precautionary measures Munster Rugby have immediately identified three academy players and one senior player as potential close contacts and they have already commenced self-isolating.

“The province will await further guidance from the HSE in this regard.

“The latest phase of the IRFU’s routine PCR testing produced zero positive results ahead of this weekend’s ‘A’ game against Connacht.”

Meanwhile Munster doctor,Jamie Kearns, said: “The health and safety of our players and staff continues to be our priority as we take every precaution to ensure a safe training and playing environment.

“The individual is being monitored medically and remains well.”

Johann van Graan’s side last played in the Pro14 semi-finals against Leinster on September 4th, as they were beaten 13-3 in Dublin.

They begin their 2020-21 Pro14 campaign away to the Scarlets on Sunday October 3rd.