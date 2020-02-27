Max Deegan returns to Leinster fold for clash with Glasgow

Leo Cullen makes eight changes to his XV as province bid to make it 13 games unbeaten

Scott Fardy will captain Leinster against Glasgow on Friday night. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Pro14: Leinster v Glasow Warriors, Friday February 28th, RDS Arena (kick-off 7.35pm, Eir Sport)

Max Deegan returns to the Leinster fold as Leo Cullen makes eight changes to his starting XV for Friday night’s clash with Glasgow in Dublin.

Deegan, who made his Ireland debut against Wales earlier this month, starts at number eight alongside Will Connors and Josh Murphy in the backrow.

Scott Fardy captains the side from the engine room with Peter Dooley, Sean Cronin and Michael Bent in the frontrow.

Hugo Keenan has been named at fullback, with James Lowe and Dave Kearney providing real threat on the wings.

Joe Tomane and Jimy O’Brien start in midfield, with Luke McGrath and Harry Byrne in the halfbacks.

Leinster: Hugo Keenan; Dave Kearney, Jimmy O’Brien, Joe Tomane, James Lowe; Harry Byrne, Luke McGrath; Peter Dooley, Seán Cronin, Michael Bent, Ryan Baird, Scott Fardy (capt), Josh Murphy, Will Connors, Max Deegan. Replacements: James Tracy, Michael Milne, Jack Aungier, Jack Dunne, Rhys Ruddock, Jamison Gibson-Park, Ciarán Frawley, Fergus McFadden.

Glasgow: Glenn Bryce; Tommy Seymour, Huw Jones, Nick Grigg, Kyle Steyn; Pete Horne, George Horne; Aki Seiuli, George Turner, D’arcy Rae, Rob Harley, Tim Swinson, Ryan Wilson (capt), Tom Gordon, Matt Fagerson. Replacements: Mesu Dolokoto, Alex Allan, Ewan McQuillin, Andrew Davidson, Callum Gibbins, Jamie Dobie, Ruaridh Jackson, Niko Matawalu.

Referee: Nigel Owens (WRU).

