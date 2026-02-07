Why does Irish rugby team persist with failing tactics?

Sir, – A free admission that basketball was my sport, not rugby, but I always considered both very tactical. My bar-stool knowledge of the French is that they thrive on open play, so why give the ball to them and play to their strengths? Or, as John O’Sullivan wrote, “why why why? Dog-eared gambit” (“Where did it go wrong for Ireland in Six Nations opener against France?,” February 6th).

I see a management team with mics looking at the same game as me but changing nothing? Is there no Plan B? They are professionals and spend a lot of time training; does this not include reading the game and changing failing tactics?

Does the captain not see what’s happening? Is the team a bunch of robots who have no concept of tactics. I don’t believe the players were as dismal as their performance but are they programmed or afraid to read the game?

Also, to pick players who cannot defend or tackle is to take a big gamble that they will compensate by adding to the attack. Start from basics, and a strong defence must be a basic.

This team is much better than their performance. – Yours, etc,

Owen McKeon,

Skerries,

Co Dublin.