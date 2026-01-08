Crime & Law

Woman (40s) extradited from UK and arrested in connection with 2017 shooting in Dublin

Jamie Tighe Ennis was shot dead in Priorswood, Dublin, in October 2017

The scene in Moatview Avenue, Dublin, where Jamie Tighe Ennis was shot dead in 2017. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA
Jade Wilson
Thu Jan 08 2026 - 09:451 MIN READ

A woman has been extradited from the UK and arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of Jamie Tighe Ennis in Dublin more than eight years ago.

Mr Ennis (24), of Timbermill Apartments, Artane, Dublin, was shot dead in a housing estate on Moateview Avenue, Priorswood, Dublin, on October 28th, 2017.

The woman was arrested in Ireland following completion of a Trade and Cooperation Agreement Warrant by UK authorities in conjunction with the Garda Extradition Unit.

The woman, aged in her 40s is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Thursday.

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.

