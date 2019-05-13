Leinster’s Josh van der Flier to be fit for Munster semi-final

Jamison-Gibson Park also expected to be ready for Saturday’s Pro14 clash at the RDS

Updated: 8 minutes ago

Josh van der Flier is expected to be fit for Leinster’s Pro14 clash with Munster. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Jamison-Gibson Park and Josh van der Flier are expected to be available for selection for Leinster’s Pro14 semi-final against Munster at the RDS.

Gibson-Park has recovered from a hamstring injury while van der Flier has made a remarkable recovery from his groin issue and will be in the selection mix. Joe Tomane picked up a hamstring injury in training last week and is not available for the Munster match.

There were no serious injury concerns arising from a brutally physical encounter in Leinster’s Champions Cup final defeat to Saracens at St James’ Park on Saturday but a clearer picture will be available when the players train on Tuesday.

Tickets for the game have sold-out and that includes the extra seating put in specifically for the game and bringing up the capacity to 18,977.

