Leinster name their team for Pro14 return against Zebre

Strong frontrow selected with Jack McGrath, James Tracy and Andrew Porter named

Leinster travel to Stadio Zaffanella, Viadana to take on Zebre on Saturday. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Leinster travel to Stadio Zaffanella, Viadana to take on Zebre on Saturday. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

 

Leinster take on Zebre in the Pro14 on Saturday, and the visit to Stadio Zaffanella will be their first match in the competition since their narrow win over the Scarlets on January 25th (Kick-off 2.30pm - live on eir Sport).

Zebre for their part haven’t played since a 61-28 away loss against the Cheetahs on the same weekend.

Head coach Leo Cullen named his team for the trip on Friday, selecting Dave Kearney at fullback with Adam Byrne on the right wing and Barry Daly on the left.

Conor O’Brien and Rory O’Loughlin are the centre combination with Jamison Gibson-Park and Ross Byrne the halfbacks.

In the pack it’s an all-Irish international frontrow with Jack McGrath, James Tracy and Andrew Porter named.

Ross Molony and captain Scott Fardy will start in the secondrow with Josh Murphy at blindside, together with Max Deegan and Caelan Doris who complete an exciting looking back row.

Having been an unused replacement in the win against Scarlets, academy forward Jack Dunne is again named in a match day 23 and will hope to make his debut in Viadana.

LEINSTER: Dave Kearney; Adam Byrne, Rory O’Loughlin, Conor O’Brien, Barry Daly; Ross Byrne, Jamison Gibson-Park; Jack McGrath, James Tracy, Andrew Porter; Ross Molony, Scott Fardy (Capt); Josh Murphy, Max Deegan, Caelan Doris.

Replacements: Bryan Byrne, Peter Dooley, Michael Bent, Mick Kearney, Jack Dunne, Hugh O’Sullivan, Noel Reid, Jimmy O’Brien.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.