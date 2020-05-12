Jordi Murphy and Will Addison extend their Ulster contracts

Irish internationals Jordi Murphy and Will Addison have committed to Ulster for a further two years.

The province’s confirmed squad for the 2020/21 Pro14 and Champions Cup campaign also includes two new faces. Both on one-year contracts outhalf Ian Madigan joins following a three-year stint with Bristol Bears whilst All Blacks scrumhalf Alby Mathewson returns to Irish shores following a successful stint with Munster.

The province has named a squad of 41 fully contracted players and two development players - 39 of which are Irish qualified.

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland is confident his squad are in a strong position to start the new season:

“Our desire to build on the successes of this season to-date is evidenced in our strong investment in talent from the current squad. Although it’s an uncertain time for rugby, and all sport, I am confident our selection will stand us in good stead for when we are able to safely start the new season.

“Once again, the chosen line-up of players shines a light on the indigenous talent nurtured through the academy by Kieran Campbell and his staff - and the role which it, along with the province’s clubs and schools, continues to play.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the players who are moving on from the squad. This includes Clive Ross, who earned 73 caps since joining the province on a development contract in 2014, along with 21-capped Angus Kernohan, and Zack McCall.

“Looking to the future, we look forward to welcoming the new additions to the squad, who are set to bring their own unique skills and talent, as we move towards a time when the 2020/21 season can kick-off.”