Jono Gibbes names Ulster side for rearranged Glasgow clash

Jono Gibbes has named his Ulster side for Saturday’s rearranged Pro 14 fixture against the Glasgow Warriors (6.05).

The province head into the fixture on the back of wins over Ospreys and Edinburgh, and Gibbes has made one change in the back line, with Luke Marshall joining Stuart McCloskey in midfield.

Charles Piutau starts at fullback as his time with the province nears its end, while John Cooney and Johnny McPhillips form the halfbacks.

Up front Rob Herring returns to the starting line-up at hooker, while Nick Timoney, Sean Reidy and Jean Deysel form the backrow.

Rory Best is named among the replacements.

Ulster team to play Glasgow: C Piutau, L Ludik, L Marshall, S McCloskey, J Stockdale, J McPhillips, J Cooney; A Warwick, R Herring, R Kane, A O’Connor, I Henderson (Capt), N Timoney, S Reidy, J Deysel. Replacements: R Best, K McCall, T O’Toole, K Treadwell, C Ross, P Marshall, A Curtis, T Bowe.

Glasgow: Stuart Hogg, Tommy Seymour, Huw Jones, Alex Dunbar, Lelia Masaga, Finn Russell, Ali Price; Alex Allan, Fraser Brown, Siua Halanukonuka, Scott Cummings, Tim Swinson, Rob Harley, Callum Gibbins, Matt Fagerson. Replacements: George Turner, Ryan Grant, Zander Fagerson, Greg Peterson, Matt Smith, Henry Prygos, Peter Horne, Nick Grigg.