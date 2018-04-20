Robbie Henshaw returns to Leinster XV for Scarlets semi

Robbie Henshaw returns from injury to start for Leinster in Saturday’s Champions Cup semi-final clash against the Scarlets (3.15).

Henshaw injured his shoulder during Ireland’s Six Nations romp over Italy at the Aviva Stadium, and returns to the fold on the same stage.

As a result his midfield partnership with Garry Ringrose can resume - while Isa Nacewa, Rob Kearney and Fergus McFadden form an experienced back three.

In the halfbacks Luke McGrath’s injury means Jamison Gibson-Park takes the number nine jersey - with James Lowe missing out altogether - while Johnny Sexton steers the ship from 10.

Cian Healy, Sean Cronin and Tadhg Furlong start in the frontrow, with Devin Toner and James Ryan in the engine room.

Scott Leavy, Dan Leavy and Jordi Murphy complete a formidable pack, as Leo Cullen’s side look to progress to May’s European Cup final in Bilbao.

Jack Conan and Jordan Larmous both earn places among the replacements.

Leinster team to play Scarlets: Rob Kearney, Fergus McFadden, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, Isa Nacewa, Johnny Sexton, Jamison Gibson-Park, Cian Healy, Seán Cronin, Tadhg Furlong, Devin Toner, James Ryan, Scott Fardy, Dan Leavy, Jordi Murphy. Replacements: James Tracy, Jack McGrath, Andrew Porter, Ross Molony, Jack Conan, Nick McCarthy, Joey Carbery, Jordan Larmour.

Scarlets: Rhys Patchell; Leigh Halfpenny, Scott Williams, Hadleigh Parkes, Steff Evans; Dan Jones, Gareth Davies; Rob Evans, Ken Owens, Samson Lee, Tadhg Beirne, David Bulbring, Aaron Shingler, James Davies, John Barclay. Replacements: Ryan Elias, Dylan Evans, Werner Kruger, Lewis Rawlins, Steven Cummins, Aled Davies, Steff Hughes, Will Boyde.

Referee: Romain Poite (France)