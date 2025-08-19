All Blacks coach Scott Robertson expects beaten South Africa to revert to ‘DNA’

Australia number eight Harry Wilson runs through the tackle of South Africa's Manie Libbok during the Rugby Championship Test match at Ellis Park in Johannesburg. Photograph: Wikus De Wet/AFP via Getty Images

New Zealand coach Scott Robertson says his side will not alter their approach to playing South Africa in light of the Springboks’ surprise capitulation to Australia at Ellis Park in the opening round of the Rugby Championship.

South Africa’s 38-22 loss at their Johannesburg stronghold stunned the rugby world while putting their Rugby Championship defence on shaky ground before a potentially decisive, two-Test tour of New Zealand next month.

The Springboks have tried to move to a more expansive, ball-in-hand game style away from their usual strengths of physical dominance and tactical kicking, but Robertson suggested it may not last.

“No. We know how they’re going to play – they’ll play to their strengths. It’s just their DNA.

“It’s about how you stop them, but also how you play your own game.”

After conceding a 22-0 lead, Australia ran in six unanswered tries to beat the hosts at Ellis Park for the first time in over 60 years and trigger renewed optimism under coach Joe Schmidt.

Robertson, however, declined to conjure even faint praise for the Wallabies, saying he was more focused on the All Blacks’ second Test against Argentina in Buenos Aires.

“It was a game of small moments – a bounce of the ball, a pass. South Africa played beautifully for a long period, and then it just turned, didn’t it?” he said.

“It shows how discipline, accuracy and limiting errors can change things quickly.

“I’ll turn the page when we get past this week and we’ll start talking about those teams,” he said.

The All Blacks saw off an Argentina fightback to win 41-24 in Cordoba last Saturday despite a lack of cohesion in the backline at times.

Rieko Ioane’s move to the wing and Billy Proctor’s promotion to starting number 13 remain under the microscope, with neither dominating their positions.

New Zealand head coach Scott Robertson. Photograph: Luis Robayo/AFP via Getty Images

Robertson defended both players, saying Ioane was getting better every week and calling for patience Proctor, who has played only five Tests.

“He’s a long-term project, and we’re sticking with him,” he said of Proctor.

Lock Patrick Tuipulotu may not play another Test in the Rugby Championship after suffering a facial fracture against Argentina while centre Anton Lienert-Brown is out of the second match after failing concussion protocols.

Tuipulotu was taken to hospital after the win last Saturday and will need surgery on his return to New Zealand.

The 32-year-old is expected to need six weeks to recover after surgery, leaving him scrambling to be fit for the last Rugby Championship Test against Australia in Perth on October 4th.

Lienert-Brown will join him on the plane home after failing a head injury assessment, New Zealand Rugby said in a statement on Tuesday.

The veteran centre earned a yellow card after a late clash of heads with Santiago Chocobares in Cordoba.

Robertson’s squad has cover in both positions, with Josh Lord a potential replacement at lock and former Fiji under-20 player Timoci Tavatavanawai a midfield option.

Robertson said loose forward Wallace Sititi and prop Tamaiti Williams should be available for Saturday’s second Test in Buenos Aires after missing the Cordoba opener and the entire France series due to leg injuries.

With a few uncapped players in the squad including halfback Kyle Preston and flanker Simon Parker, Robertson suggested more changes may be on the table to build depth.

“Some guys need football and they need to play together to get high cohesion,” said Robertson.

“You need to give guys opportunities to build depth for now and this rugby cycle.”