Keith Earls starts against Racing 92 but Simon Zebo on the bench

Earls fit to make his 150th appearance for the province as van Graan makes nine changes
Keith Earls starts for Munster against Racing 92. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Keith Earls returns from injury to make his 150th Munster appearance in Sunday’s Champions Cup semi-final clash with Racing 92.

There is however no place in the starting XV for Simon Zebo, who has been named among the replacements in Bordeaux.

Earls starts in the back three alongside full back Andrew Conway, with Alex Wootton on the other wing.

Sammy Arnold and Rory Scannell start in midfield, with Ian Keatley at 10 and talisman Conor Murray at nine.

Up front, Peter O’Mahony captains the side from flanker - with Jack O’Donoghue and CJ Stander joining him in a powerful backrow.

Jean Kleyn and Billy Holland start in the engine room, with Davie Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell and Stephen Archer in the frontrow.

Munster team to play Racing 92: Andrew Conway; Keith Earls, Sammy Arnold, Rory Scannell, Alex Wootton; Ian Keatley, Conor Murray; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Billy Holland; Peter O’Mahony (C), Jack O’Donoghue, CJ Stander. Replacements: Rhys Marshall, James Cronin, John Ryan, Gerbrandt Grobler, Robin Copeland, James Hart, JJ Hanrahan, Simon Zebo.

Racing 92: Louis Dupichot; Teddy Thomas, Virimi Vakatawa, Henry Chavancy, Marc Andreu; Pat Lambie, Maxime Machenaud; Eddy Ben Arous, Camille Chat, Cedate Gomes Sa, Donnacha Ryan, Leone Nakarawa, Wenceslas Lauret, Bernard Le Roux, Yannick Nyanga. Replacements: Dimitri Szarzewski, Vasil Kakovin, Viliamu Afatia, Antonie Claassen, Baptiste Chouzenoux, Teddy Iribaren, Dan Carter, Joe Rokocoko.

