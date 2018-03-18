CBC target 30th Munster Senior Cup title as they face Glenstal Abbey in final

Munster Schools Senior Cup final preview: CBC v Glenstal Abbey, Musgrave Park, Sunday, 4pm (Live Eir Sports 1)

CBC go in search of a record 30th Munster Schools Senior Cup title against Glenstal Abbey, still chasing that elusive breakthrough, at Musgrave Park on Sunday.

The Cork school is tied at the top of the roll-of-honour with fierce rivals, PBC, and have strong credentials to repeat their 2016 success, when prop Luke Masters played.

They’ve scored 17 tries en route, defeating Árdscoil Rís 34-7, St Clement’s 68-17 and Pres 17-15 in a dramatic semi-final.

Wing Adam O’Connor, and dynamic centre Eoghan Barrett have four each with fullback Robert Hedderman on three. Number eight Ben Roche captains a finely balanced side.

Influence

Glenstal have every chance of making up for last year’s 11-3 final defeat by Pres with five starters and another five from the bench on duty tomorrow.

The Co Limerick school overcame Rockwell College 10-8, Bandon Grammar School 24-7 and Crescent College Comprehensive 30-10.

Outhalf and captain Ben Healy is a major influence as is wing Ronan Quinn, who has scored in every game.

Hooker George Downing, number eight Mark Fleming and flanker Conor Booth also experienced last season’s acute disappointment.

Both teams would relish favourable conditions though the forecast doesn’t provide much encouragement in that regard.

CBC: R Hedderman; M Bowen, E Barrett, T Downes, A O’Connor; E Monahan, J O’Riordan; M Donnelly, D O’Connor, L Masters; A Ryan, C Hurley; J Willis, B Roche (capt), R Barry.

GLENSTAL ABBEY: A Egan; A Hogan, H Benner, C Dooley, R Quinn; B Healy (capt), A Walsh; H Boland, G Downing, P Prendergast; D Kelly, J Fitzgerald; R Leahy, M Fleming, C Booth.