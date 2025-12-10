Limerick hospital apologises for failings in care that led to baby girl’s death

Aoife and Gary Fitzgerald from Kilmallock, Co Limerick settled a High Court action against the Health Service Executive following the death of their daughter Aoibheann.

University Maternity Hospital Limerick has apologised for the failings in care that led to the death of a baby girl during the induction of her mother’s labour.

The apology was read in court as Aoibheann Fitzgerald’s parents, Aoife and Gary, from Kilfinane, Kilmallock, Co Limerick, settled a High Court action against the Health Service Executive (HSE).

Aoibheann was delivered by Caesarean section without a heartbeat at the Limerick hospital on August 12th, 2021. The settlement, the terms of which are confidential, was reached after mediation.

Barrister Doireann O’Mahony, for the family and instructed by O’Connor O’Dea Binchy solicitors, told Mr Justice Paul Coffey a systems analysis review commissioned by the HSE in the wake of the tragedy subsequently identified serious shortcomings in care in Aoibheann’s case.

These included inadequate maternal and foetal monitoring, delayed transfer to the labour ward and missed opportunities to intervene, counsel said.

Counsel said there was an opportunity to save Aoibheann’s life, which was missed.

In a letter of apology to the Fitzgeralds, Ian Carter of HSE Mid West, on behalf of University Maternity Hospital Limerick, apologised “for the failings in care that led to the passing of Baby Aoibheann”.

“We are deeply sorry for the devastating loss of your daughter and sister and we are committed to learning from these failings to ensure such a tragedy does not happen again,” the letter said.

“Baby Aoibheann’s memory will guide us as we work to provide the highest standards of care for every family.”

Ms O’Mahony said Aoibheann’s mother had presented to the hospital with reduced foetal movements and was admitted for induction.

Counsel said it was their case that the signs of foetal distress were not adequately identified or dealt with.

The Fitzgeralds, she said, have since had two children but the loss of Aoibheann “still cuts very deeply”.

In the proceedings, it was claimed there was a major system of care issue identified in the case. This was on foot of a systems analysis review commissioned by the HSE in the wake of the tragedy.

It was found that a different plan or delivery of care would, on the balance of probability, have been expected to result in a more favourable outcome and that the death of Aoibheann could have been avoided by more intensive foetal and maternal monitoring, both in the antenatal ward and the labour ward.

Twelve important recommendations were made as a result of the review findings and it was claimed the HSE’s systematic failures had an adverse and causal influence on the outcome for Aoibheann.

It was claimed there was a failure to put in place a proper plan of care and there was a failure to take simple life-saving steps to avoid such a major adverse event.

Noting the settlement, Mr Justice Coffey expressed his deepest sympathy to the Fitzgeralds on their loss.