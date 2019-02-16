Gerry Thornley: Sportsground redevelopment is key to Connacht's future
Planned €30m upgrade would help club attract talent and boost commercial growth
If the proposed redevelopment of the Sportsground is approved its maximum capacity would double in size to 12,000. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho
When historians come to write about Connacht Rugby in decades, or even longer, from now, they’ll assuredly cite the late 2010s as a major crossroads in the province’s story.
What happens next will go some way toward determining whether these relative good times will constitute merely a temporary rising from the ashes, or kick-start something truly transformative.