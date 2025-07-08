Government nominates senior counsel as new High Court judge

Sean Gillane SC has been nominated to be appointed as a High Court judge. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni/Collins

Mr Gillane will fill the vacancy created by the elevation of Mr Justice Denis McDonald to the Court of Appeal on December 10th, 2024.

Mr Gillane became a junior counsel in 1997 and a senior counsel in 2009. He has been involved in a number of high-profile court cases including the recent trial of Jozef Puska’s brothers and sisters-in-law, where he acted on behalf of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

His appointment was made at the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

The Government also made the following nominations to the District Court: solicitor Ms Valerie Corcoran; Ms Emile Daly BL; Ms Karen Dowling BL; solicitor Ms Liz Healy; solicitor Ms Catherine Ryan; and Ms Áine Shannon BL.

The Government nominated Mr Derek Cooney BL in principle to the District Court. There is one pending vacancy in the District Court due to an upcoming retirement of a judge on July 24th.

Welcoming the nominations, Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan said: “Today marks an important milestone for the justice system and democracy in the State.

“The system for judicial appointment in Ireland is a crucial mechanism to uphold the independence of the judiciary, which is a central element of Ireland’s constitutional framework.”

These are the first judicial nominations following the establishment of the Judicial Appointments Commission on January 1st, 2025.

Under the Judicial Appointments Commission Act 2023, only candidates recommended by the Judicial Appointments Commission can be nominated by the Government for appointment by the President.

“The new Act and the work of the Judicial Appointments Commission ensures a rigorous, transparent and merit-based application process for nomination as a judge,” Mr O’Callaghan said.

“The candidates nominated today have successfully undergone this process and I wish them every success in their important new roles.”