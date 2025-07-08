‘Netflix levy’ will raise costs for domestic streamers like GAA+ and LOITV, committee hears

Leinster House. Large multinational streaming platforms like Disney+ and Netflix should be taxed at a higher rate than domestic streamers if the Government introduces a content levy to fund indigenous television and film production, an Oireachtas committee heard on Tuesday. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Large multinational streaming platforms like Disney+ and Netflix should be taxed at a higher rate than domestic streamers if the Government introduces a content levy to fund indigenous television and film production, an Oireachtas committee heard on Tuesday evening.

League of Ireland director Mark Scanlon told the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Media that the so-called “Netflix levy” would raise operating costs for the league’s streaming site, LOITV.

The site operates on a “break-even basis” and all of the revenues from subscriptions are ploughed back into the participating clubs, he told committee members.

“So all the costs are being covered at this moment in time, production costs and then also costs [of hiring] commentators,” Mr Scanlon said. Any levy would impact our ability to deliver the service.”

Noel Quinn, head of marketing at the GAA and its streaming platform, GAA+, also told the committee that the levy would increase its production costs.

Earlier this year, RTÉ agreed to sell its 50 per cent stake in GAAGo, the GAA’s streaming service for the diaspora, back to the GAA for an undisclosed sum. Asked by Fianna Fáil TD Malcolm Byrne how much the GAA paid to buy out the national broadcaster’s share in the venture, Mr Quinn said he did not have the figures to hand but would give an answer in writing to the committee.

He said the GAA had initiated the conversation about acquiring the stake from RTÉ.

He said the Coalition should give “careful consideration” to how any levy is imposed, bearing in mind the “disparity of ethos and resourcing between indigenous self-perpetuating organisations like the GAA and global content behemoths”.

The committee, which is currently scrutinising the Government’s Broadcasting Amendment Bill, will hear from representatives of the RTÉ trade union group later on Tuesday evening.

Worker representatives are expected to tell TDs and senators that they were not consulted before the broadcaster’s recent decision to effectively close its religious affairs programming department and switch production to the private sector.

More to follow ...