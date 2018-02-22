Garry Ringrose in Leinster XV to face Southern Kings

Good news for Irish coach Joe Schmidt has come from Leinster, where outside centre Garry Ringrose has been named to face Southern Kings in the RDS on Friday evening in the Pro14 league (Kick off at 7.35pm).

Ringrose, who turned 23-years-old last month, has not played a competitive game since he was injured against Ulster, when an ankle injury forced him out of the game.

Schmidt has had three of his front line centres injured with Robbie Henshaw, long term injury Jared Payne and Ringrose all sidelined.

Following his debut off the bench last week against the Scarlets, Ciarán Frawley has been named to start at outhalf by Cullen for the first time.

The former Skerries Community College player, who has 10 Ireland Under 20s caps, kicked two from two last time out and played a confident game.

Elsewhere, Dave Kearney starts at fullback with Barry Daly on the right wing and last week’s man of the match James Lowe on the left wing. Isa Nacewa captains the side from the centre with Ringrose outside him.

UCD’s Nick McCarthy partners Frawley in the halfbacks.

In the front row Ed Byrne starts at loosehead prop and is joined by twin brother Bryan at hooker. It’s the first time the Carlow brothers start together at senior level having done so twice this season with the Leinster ‘A’ team .

Mick Kearney and Ian Nagle are selected in the second row with flankers Josh Murphy and Will Connors joining Max Deegan at number eight.

LEINSTER: D Kearney; B Daly, G Ringrose, I Nacewa (Capt), J Lowe; C Frawley, N McCarthy; E Byrne, B Byrne, M Bent; M Kearney, I Nagle; J Murphy, W Connors, M Deegan.

Replacements: J Treacy, P Dooley, A Coyle, R Molony, P Timmins, J Gibson-Park, N Reid, J Larmour.