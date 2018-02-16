Jordan Larmour returns to Leinster fold for Scarlets clash

Jordan Larmour returns to the Leinster fold for this Saturday’s Pro 14 clash against the Scarlets at the RDS (3.15, Sky Sports).

Larmour made his Ireland debut off the bench in last weekend’s Six Nations romp over Italy at the Aviva Stadium, but resumes provincial duties on the wing.

He is joined in the back three by Adam Byrne and James Lowe. Rory O’Loughlin and Noel Reid start in midfield, while Ross Byrne and Luke McGrath resume their partnership at halfback.

In the forwards Jordi Murphy - Ulster-bound in the summer - makes his 100th Leinster appearance, while Sean Cronin returns from international duty to take the number two jersey.

Leinster: Jordan Larmour, Adam Byrne, Rory O’Loughlin, Noel Reid, James Lowe, Ross Byrne, Luke McGrath; Ed Byrne, Seán Cronin, Michael Bent, Ross Molony, Scott Fardy, Josh Murphy, Jordi Murphy, Max Deegan. Replacements: Richardt Strauss, Peter Dooley, Oisín Heffernan, Ian Nagle, Will Connors, Nick McCarthy, Ciarán Frawley, Barry Daly.

Scarlets: Johnny Mcnicholl, Tom Prydie, Paul Asquith, Steff Hughes (c), Ioan Nicholas, Dan Jones, Jonathan Evans, Dylan Evans, Ryan Elias, Werner Kruger, Steve Cummins, David Bulbring, Tadhg Beirne, James Davies, Josh Macleod. Replacements: Emyr Phillips, Phil Price, Simon Gardiner, Lewis Rawlins, Will Boyde, Declan Smith, Corey Baldwin, Tom Williams.

Referee: John Lacey (IRFU)