Irish Under-20s make three changes for Welsh visit

Ireland Under-20 head coach Noel McNamara has made three changes to the side that defeated Italy a fortnight ago, for Friday’s visit of Wales to Donnybrook (kicks off at 7.15pm).

In the pack, Ronan Kelleher, has recovered from the illness that forced him out of the Italy game and he re-joins props Jordan Duggan and Jack Aungier in the frontrow.

Cormac Daly and Jack Dunne continue their second-row partnership and the backrow is also unchanged, with Sean Masterson, Matthew Agnew and Jack O’Sullivan again lining out.

In the backs, scrumhalf Jonny Stewart returns to the side following his call-up to the Ulster senior team and he partners outhalf Harry Byrne.

In midfield, James Hume will win his first cap and he partners fellow Ulster centre Angus Curtis.

Captain Tommy O’Brien moves to the wing and forms a back-three partnership with James McCarthy and fullback Michael Silvestre.

On confirmation of his matchday 23, McNamara said;

“We are progressing well as a team and we have been building week on week.

“We had a good hit out against the senior squad in Athlone last week and the players have gone well in training since the Italy game. Wales bring a new challenge and it is one that the players are very much looking forward to.

“We took our foot off the pedal in the second half against Italy, so we’ll be looking for a more sustained performance this Friday.”

IRELAND U20: Michael Silvester (Dublin University FC/Leinster); Tommy O’Brien (UCD RFC/Leinster) (Capt), James Hume (Banbridge RFC/Ulster), Angus Curtis (Queen’s University RFC/Ulster), James McCarthy (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster); Harry Byrne (UCD RFC/Leinster), Jonny Stewart (Queen’s University RFC/Ulster); Jordan Duggan (Naas RFC/Leinster), Ronan Kelleher (Lansdowne FC/ Leinster), Jack Aungier (St. Mary’s College RFC/Leinster); Cormac Daly (Clontarf FC/Leinster), Jack Dunne (Dublin University FC/Leinster); Sean Masterson (Corinthians RFC/Connacht), Matthew Agnew (Ballymena RFC/Ulster), Jack O’Sullivan (UCC RFC/Munster).

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron (Garryowen FC/Munster), James French (UCC RFC/Munster),Tom O’Toole (Banbridge RFC/Ulster), Charlie Ryan (UCD RFC/Leinster), Ronan Foley (UCD RFC/Leinster), Hugh O’Sullivan (Clontarf FC/Leinster), Conor Dean (St.Mary’s College RFC/Leinster), Angus Kernohan (Ballymena RFC/Ulster).