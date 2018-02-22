Munster make 12 changes as Glasgow come to town

Munster head coach Johann van Graan has made 12 changes to the team beaten in Cardiff last week for the visit of Conference A leaders Glasgow Warriors to Musgrave Park on Friday night.

Billy Holland captains the side in his 180th appearance for the province. Simon Zebo starts at fullback with Andrew Conway returning from Ireland camp to start on the right wing with Alex Wootton, Munster’s top try-scorer so far this season, on the opposite flank.

Sammy Arnold and Dan Goggin are the centres with outhalf Tyler Bleyendaal and scrumhalf James Hart completing the backline.

A new front row sees hooker Niall Scannell return from international duty with James Cronin and Stephen Archer the two props.

Jean Kleyn partners Holland in the second row. Flanker Dave O’Callaghan makes his first start since returning from a long-term knee injury as Chris Cloete and number eight Robin Copeland keep their places in the back row.

Rhys Marshall, Dave Kilcoyne and Brian Scott provide the front row cover as Gerbrandt Grobler and Jack O’Donoghue complete the forward replacements.

Duncan Williams, Ian Keatley and academy winger Calvin Nash are the backline substitutes.

MUNSTER: Simon Zebo; Andrew Conway, Sammy Arnold, Dan Goggin, Alex Wootton; Tyler Bleyendaal, James Hart; James Cronin, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Billy Holland (Capt); Dave O’Callaghan, Chris Cloete, Robin Copeland.

Replacements: Rhys Marshall, Dave Kilcoyne, Brian Scott, Gerbrandt Grobler, Jack O’Donoghue, Duncan Williams, Ian Keatley, Calvin Nash.