Connacht confirm that signing of Eroni Vasiteri will not proceed

Connacht have confirmed that following discussions with Eroni Vasiteri it has been agreed by both parties that the Fijian international’s planned move to Connacht will not now proceed.

Vasiteri was recently handed a nine-week ban for eye gouging Canberra Vikings hooker Folau Fainga’a in the National Rugby Championship in Australia.

“Due to a recent suspension Vasiteri would not have been in a position to proceed with the move until later in the season,” the Irish province explained in a press release on Wednesday. “Connacht Rugby wishes Eroni Vasiteri every success in his future career and hope to make an announcement on an alternative signing shortly.”

The inside centre had been due to arrive in Ireland once his paperwork was completed, but his unavailability to play for nine weeks would have left Connacht without his services for a significant part of his one-year contract.