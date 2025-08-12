Dawn Meats has taken a majority stake in a New Zealand coop that says it is the world's biggest exporter of sheep meat. Photograph: iStock

Dawn Meats has landed a major acquisition, agreeing to purchase 65 per cent of New Zealand farmer-owned coop Alliance Group that describes itself as the world’s biggest exporter of sheep meat. Ciarán Hancock has the details.

Enterprise Ireland, the State agency charged with promoting indigenous industry, sought to hike pay CEO pay by 30 per cent to €300,000 as it head-hunted a replacement for Leo Clancy earlier this year. Ken Foxe reports what happened next.

The founder of a clothing line for breast cancer patients and former EY Entrepreneur of the Year finalist has won nearly €85,000 after an employment appeals tribunal tribunal ruled she was constructively dismissed by the company that took over her brand in 2023. Stephen Bourke has the details.

The Government may be looking to inject more urgency into homebuilding as its looks to address the housing crisis but new figures from the industry say activity in the sector is still slowing - for the third month in succession - and confidence is falling as customers delay project decisions. Ian Curran reports.

A lawyer discussing strategy to displace indigenous Amazon communities for the lowest possible price and a researcher documenting their own academic fraud are just two among thousands of ChatGPT conversations accessible online despite efforts by its developer, Open AI, to erase them, writes Emmet Malone.

Davy has dismissed as “statistical noise” the rise in Ireland’s unemployment rate to a three-year high of 4.9 per cent last month. They tell Eoin Burke-Kennedy why.

Kerry wealth management adviser Gallivan Financial says it is aiming for national profile and €1bn in assets under management by the end of this year as it acquires two rival firms, including a first step into the Dublin market, to bring AUM to €650m, writes Hugh Dooley.

In his column, Hugh Linehan looks at the move to tougher rules on age verification for access to adult content online as political patience for vague commitments from platforms has worn thin. But rules are one thing, we have yet to discover how actively any of them will be enforced.

In Personal Finance, Siobhán Maguire talks to parents about the costs they face ahead of the new school year and the steps they are taking to try to meet them.

And, in Q&A, we explain how tax free lump sums work when you have more than one pension - even if those pensions are in more than one country.

And we look at the complications that can arise if a family member living abroad dies without a will.

In Me & My Money, actor Don Wycherley is happy to haggle but he has sworn off investing in shares after the Telecom Éireann debacle.

