Ulster to host historic first Pro14 clash against Cheetahs

The South African side will travel to Belfast for the opening fixture of the new format
Kingspan Stadium will be the host for Ulster v Cheetahs in the Pro14. Photo: Inpho

Ulster will open their Pro14 campaign against South African opponents on Friday September 1st when they take on the Cheetahs.

The Bloemfontein team have joined the league alongside the Southern Kings ahead of the new season with the Irish, Welsh and Scottish sides each receiving €500,000 to cover the costs of when they have to travel to South Africa.

However it’s the Cheetahs who will make the first long foray to Kingspan Stadium to take on Les Kiss’s side.

Kiss said: “This is a really exciting departure for the competition and we’re delighted to be hosting the Cheetahs on the opening day, in what will be fantastic occasion under the lights of Kingspan Stadium.

“South Africa is one of world rugby’s great powerhouses with sides renowned for playing fast, open and uncompromising rugby so there is no doubt that both teams will add greatly to the Championship. The Cheetahs in particular are famous for their all-out attacking brand of rugby, and we also like to get the ball moving fast so I think it will make for a highly entertaining spectacle.”

The full schedule for the first 13 rounds of the campaign will be confirmed on Monday, August 7th.

