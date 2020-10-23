Premiership final referee Wayne Barnes tests positive for Covid-19

Craig Maxwell-Keys will take charge of his first Gallagher Premiership final after Wayne Barnes was forced to withdraw having tested positive for Covid-19.

Maxwell-Keys will oversee Exeter’s clash with Wasps at Twickenham on Saturday, a fortnight after running the line for the Chiefs’ semi-final victory over Bath.

Barnes announced on social media that his hopes of refereeing a 10th Premiership final had been dashed by coronavirus.

“Sadly I’ll be out of action this weekend as my weekly routine coronavirus test came back positive so I’m now isolating,” Barnes said.

“Gutted to miss the premrugby final but wish ExeterChiefs, WaspsRugby and all match officials involved the best of luck for a great day.”

Greek-born Danae Zamboulis makes history as the first woman to fill the role of citing officer in a Premiership final.