Ireland Under-20s claim Triple Crown with thundering win over Scotland

Under-10 Six Nations: Ireland 47 Scotland 14

An Under-20 Six Nations campaign which began with alarm bells ringing after a hammering in Perpignan ended to a different chime as Ireland, like their senior counterparts, bounced back from a drubbing in France to capture the Triple Crown.

They ran in seven tries in Cork to make it 10 home wins in a row over Scotland. Having finished bottom of the table last season, it capped a strong campaign for Ireland under the guidance of Andrew Browne, whose coaching stock has soared on the back of four successive wins.

He will revert to his role as an elite player development officer with Connacht, but with two vacancies to be filled in Stuart Lancaster’s coaching team this summer, the former lock from Galway could well be in the frame when they are filling the gaps created by the departure of Australian Rod Seib and Cullie Tucker, who is set to take charge of the Ireland Under-20s for the next three years.

Several of this squad look set to push on to bigger things, not least outhalf Tom Wood, who finished his fine campaign with a sublime performance, not least in his offloading, in addition to kicking six from seven despite a difficult wind.

Ireland's Tom Wood makes a break against Scotland. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

“I thought we showed great grit and determination to put a big score on them, and they are a good side, so we are pretty happy,” said Wood, son of former Ireland hooker Keith. “We didn’t have the greatest start (to the campaign) but we always believed in what we had.”

They will now begin preparations for the Under-20 World Championship in Georgia this summer with considerable optimism, with Wood believing they can push on in Georgia. “We have good depth in our team, we have got such good players, and I think if we really gel together in the next few months in the various camps then there’s nothing we can’t do,” he added.

Browne’s side had the bonus point in the bag by the break, leading 28-0 after making the most of everything they created as the four converted tries came from six visits to Scotland’s 22. The visitors made a similar amount of forays towards Ireland’s try line but came away with nothing as excellent Irish defending prevented the ball from being grounded after an early tapped penalty, and again just before the break.

In contrast, Ireland had a sharpness and never looked back once hooker Duinn Maguire scored after they went on the blindside from a penalty to the right corner on eight minutes.

Impressive centre Rob Carney had a try scratched off after 15 minutes for a forward pass in the build-up, but Ireland pushed on. Winger Derry Moloney scored out wide after 21 minutes before Carney displayed great hands to finish a good build-up from scrumhalf Christopher Barrett and number eight Diarmaid O’Connell.

Ireland’s bonus point arrived when flanker Ben Blaney scored down the left after Barrett again went on the narrow side and outhalf Wood maintained his excellent kicking to land his fourth conversion for a 28-0 half-time lead.

Rob Carney scores Ireland's third try. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

The swirling wind made for a subdued start to the second period, but Ireland struck again 11 minutes from time when replacement Johnny O’Sullivan finished a stunning move.

Scotland, who are yet to get a win in Ireland at this grade, deservedly got a couple of tries on the board through replacement hooker Jamie McAughtrie and fullback Henry Widdowson coming down the home straight.

But Ireland finished strongly when Barrett, having switched to the wing, scored four minutes from the full-time whistle before replacement loosehead Christian Foley bagged a seventh try in the final play.

SCORING SEQUENCE – 8 MINS: Maguire try, Wood con 7-0; 21: Moloney try, Wood con 14-0; 30: Carney try, Wood con 21-0; 38: Blaney try, Wood con 28-0; Half-time 28-0; 69: O’Sullivan try, Wood con 35-0; 72: McAughtrie try, McArthur con 35-7; 74: Widdowson try, McArthur con 35-14; 76: Barrett try, Wood con 42-14; 80: Foley try 47-14

IRELAND: N Byrne; D Moloney, R Carney, J O’Leary, D Ryan; T Wood, C Barrett; M Doyle, D Maguire, S Bishti (capt); J Finn, D McGuire; J Neill, B Blaney, D O’Connell. Replacements: J O’Sullivan for Byrne (47 mins), D McNeice for McGuire, L Fitzpatrick for Maguire (both 49), B Hayes for Blaney (53), C Foley for Doyle, L Murtagh for Bishti (both 62), C O’Shea for Carney (64), J O’Dwyer for Neill (72).

SCOTLAND: H Widdowson; N Moncrieff, C Waugh, H Clark, R McHaffie; J Dalziel, A McKenzie; O McKenna, J Roberts (capt) J Stewart; A Blackett, D Halkon; A Appleby, J Utterson, R Purvis. Replacements: H Armstrong for Moncrieff (27 mins), H Preston for Utterson, C Lindsay for Blackett (both h-t), J Rennie for Stewart, J McAughtrie for Purvis, W Pearce for McKenna (all 56), H McArthus for McKenzie, F Ronnie for Halkon (both 59).

Referee: David Vosalevu (Fiji).