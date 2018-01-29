Penny pinches try as St Michael’s make the most of their good fortune

Early second-half try leaves Terenure with too much ground to make up
Scott Penny touches down to score a try for St Michael’s College in their Bank of Ireland Leinster Senior Cup first-round game against Terenure College at Donnybrook Stadium. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Scott Penny touches down to score a try for St Michael’s College in their Bank of Ireland Leinster Senior Cup first-round game against Terenure College at Donnybrook Stadium. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

 

St Michael’s College 25 Terenure College 13

St Michael’s gradually got to grips with a ferocious Terenure challenge to make it into the Leinster Senior Cup quarter-final at Donnybrook on Monday afternoon.

This encounter never lacked in fizz or fight as the two sets of forward went at each other with total commitment right from the start.

Terenure’s new coach John Coffey has introduced a wide game that complements their embedded, time-honoured love of the battle.

Indeed, they looked the more at home with the hard-hitting opening quarter, their three-quarters looking to hit into any moving targets.

They took St Michael’s out of their comfort zone for captain Jamie Devlin to strike a sixth minute penalty.

But, they made the mistake of not fully focusing on a ‘next play’ mentality, coughing up the restart for David Ryan to square the game.

The ’Nure looked dangerous on the ball and fullback Sam Dardis’s line kicking put them in position for an attacking lineout.

They were deliberate and direct in their pursuit of go-forward ball, centre Adam La Grue exploiting the fringe for a try converted by Devlin for 10-3 in the 18th minute.

St Michael’s were having trouble getting into a rhythm, poaching a penalty only to lose the subsequent lineout and knock-on in contact.

It took a textbook poach by wing Andrew Smith to pick up a penalty which Ryan angled into touch.

From there, Lee Barron found Ryan Baird soaring at the lineout, hooker Barron coming round in support to claim the ball and the try for Ryan to convert from the left on the half hour.

The Ailesbury Road school’s fullback Mark O’Brien accelerated away from defenders to cause a penalty which Ryan nailed for a 13-10 lead at half-time.

On return, St Michael’s got more than they could have planned for when Ryan’s penalty came back off the left post for openside Scott Penny to grab and ground, Ryan converting for a 20-10 lead in the 38th minute.

This was met with a collective ‘so what’ from ’Nure as they landed the blows to force a penalty which Devlin squeezed between the sticks.

Then, Ryan charged up the middle, Smith danced inside, Baird straightened the line and centre Chris Cosgrave stepped off his left for a terrific team try to make the score 25-13 in the 45th minute.

It was a blow ’Nure never recovered from as they spent most of the final quarter in their own half unable to find a way back.

ST MICHAEL’S COLLEGE: M O’Brien; J O’Loughlin, C Cosgrave, D Ryan (capt), A Smith; J Barron, R Gilsenan; J Boyle, L Barron, C Hennessy; M Healy, R Baird; J Booth, S Penny, D O’Donovan.

Replacements: M Hernan for Penny (50 mins); J Fish for Healy (59); A Peat for Boyle (65); P Feeney for L Barron, D McCarthy for Gilsenan (both 67); N Carroll for Ryan, E Kelly for Smith (both 68).

TERENURE COLLEGE: S Dardis; L Murnaghan, A La Grue, J Walsh, H Boyden; J Devlin (capt), G Morgan; L Vaughan, B Morris, S McCoy; E Doherty, A Deegan; J Townsend, J Cooke, C Shenton.

Replacements: A Dunne for Morris(h/t); S Daly for McCoy (48 mins); H Roberts for Walsh, M O’Shea for Morgan, L Grady for Boyden (all 50); J Walsh for Devlin (56); P Heneghan for Townsend (60); T Cadell for Doherty (64).

Referee: M Casey (Leinster Branch).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.