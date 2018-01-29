Guirado and Poirot among French players struck down with bug

France captain and hooker Guilhem Guirado and prop Jefferson Poirot were stuck down by gastroenteritis over the weekend and missed the national team training session at Marcoussis on Monday morning.

The illness also affected scrumhalf Baptiste Serin and flanker Wenceslas Lauret, although the latter pair appear to be over the worst of it and were able to participate on a limited basis in training as they prepare for Saturday’s Six Nations opener against Ireland in Paris.

La Rochelle centre Geoffrey Doumayrou sat out the session with a thigh injury while there was a scare for the 19-year-old French wunderkind and Bordeaux-Begles outhalf Matthieu Jalibert after he was involved in a collision with Fijian born wing Virimi Vakatawa.

Despite lying on the turf for a while he was able to resume training along with the other 28 players.