Leinster to take on Saracens on same day as GAA league finals

Munster have been given the prime time Saturday afternoon slot for their Champions Cup quarter-final against three-time European Champions, Toulon at Thomond Park (3.15) on March 31st. The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports as the Irish province look to take a step closer to emulating tournament victories in 2006 and 2008.

Leinster, who came through the pool stages unbeaten, qualifying as the number one seeds for the knockout stages of the competition will entertain the two-time and defending champions, Saracens at the Aviva stadium (3.30) on Easter Sunday, April 1st, a game that will be transmitted live on BT Sport.

It promises to be a hectic day of sport in Dublin as the GAA’s National Football League Division One and Division Two finals will take place on the other side of the Liffey. Last year Dublin took on Kerry and attracted a crowd of 54,000.

The first quarter-final takes place on the Friday night in west Wales when the Scarlets host Top 14 side La Rochelle at Parc y Scarlets (5.30, BT Sport), the latter playing in their first Champions Cup, while the all French affair between Clermont Auvergne and Racing 92 at the Stade Marcel Michelin (1.0, Irish time, Sky Sports) is the early game on the Sunday.

In the European Challenge Cup quarter-finals Connacht will host last year’s beaten finalists Gloucester at the Sportsground on Saturday, March 31st (1.0), a game that will be broadcast live on BT Sport.

Friday, March 30th

Champions Cup quarter-final: Scarlets v La Rochelle, Parc y Scarlets (5.30, BT Sport).

Challenge Cup quarter-finals: Pau v Stade Francais Paris, Stade du Hameau (8.0. Irish time, BT Sport); Newcastle Falcons v Brive, Kingston Park (8.0, Sky Sports)

Saturday, March 31st

Champions Cup quarter-final: Munster Rugby v RC Toulon, Thomond Park (3.15, Sky Sports).

Challenge Cup quarter-finals: Connacht v Gloucester, The Sportsground (1.00, BT Sport); Edinburgh v Cardiff Blues, BT Murrayfield (5.45, Sky Sports)

Sunday, April 1st

Champions Cup quarter-finals: ASM Clermont Auvergne v Racing 92, Stade Marcel-Michelin (1.00, Irish time, Sky Sports); Leinster v Saracens, Aviva Stadium (3.30, BT Sport)