Six Nations 2018: Eddie Jones plotting for world domination

England

You Bet: Winner evens, Grand Slam 5/2

Form: WWWWWLW

Last Year: First (no Grand Slam)

Eddie Jones’s evil empire continues to grow in strength, and his side are even money favourites to secure an unprecedented third Six Nations Championship in a row. However, while the Grand Slam remains England’s target, this year’s tournament represents a mere staging post on the route to world domination in 2019. Indeed Jones’s main goal is the creation of a side fit to lift the Webb Ellis Cup – preparation for Japan has already begun.

Despite retaining the Championship last year’s Six Nations wasn’t entirely plain sailing for England. They beat France and Wales by a score, before Ireland gave them a bloodied-nose and denied them the Grand Slam with a brutal 13-9 win at the Aviva Stadium. As with Ireland, England’s summer tour to Argentina – which resulted in two thrilling wins – enabled Jones to assess his strength in depth, and give vital Test match minutes to the likes of Denny Solomona and Henry Slade.

That duo have missed out on England's 25-man squad but there is a place for Exeter’s Sam Simmonds – who made his debut in the November win over Argentina – as well as the impressive Sam Underhill, highlighting Jones’s willingness to blood new players in the bid to constantly evolve his squad. Injuries have admittedly forced Jones's hand, with backrow Gary Graham and prop Alec Hepburn the two uncapped players he has selected for Italy.

Sam Underhill has the potential to be the best number seven in the business. Photograph: David Davies/PA

Despite this, Jones remains fiercely loyal to a core of players. This loyalty could prove to be one of England’s few weak spots – particularly at hooker. Dylan Hartley has been Jones’s on-field leader and mongrel since he took over, but retaining him at two is to the detriment of the side. Hartley didn’t make last summer’s Lions tour, and his form for Northampton Saints has been poor. Jamie George, Luke Cowan-Dickie and Tom Youngs are all superior options, yet Hartley is likely to retain his place.

Regardless of the issues at hooker, England look well placed elsewhere to win a third consecutive Championship. Prop Kyle Sinckler misses the opening weekend through injury concern but he came off the bench in all three Lions Tests and his fearlessness was a joy to behold, while the limitless Maro Itoje’s star should continue to rise. George Ford always seems a lightweight option at outhalf, but he flourishes with Owen Farrell – arguably the best player in the world at the moment – outside him at 12. Elliot Daly - when available - and Anthony Watson are livewires in the back three, although Billy Vunipola’s absence is a big blow.

The fixtures have fallen kindly for England this year, and they can blow off the cobwebs in Rome on the opening weekend before entertaining a depleted Wales side in round two. Scotland and France follow before the Six Nations reaches a booming crescendo, as Ireland enter the Death Star in a fixture which will tell us as much about 2019 as it will 2018. PM

England coach Eddie Jones with his captain Dylan hartley. Photograph: John Walton/PA

The Coach: Eddie Jones, Schmidt’s antithesis, openly talks about all these Six Nations dances being provincial gatherings to prepare for the big show in Japan.

The Captain: Dylan Hartley has done well to retain the captaincy but continued survival depends on Lions hooker Jamie George. And Jones. When Itoje is ready he will take over.

One to Watch: Sam Underhill, still only 21, was born in the USA and almost slipped the English net when switching from Gloucester to the Ospreys. After recent concussion problems, he returns with potential to become the best openside in the business. GC

Fixtures:

Round one: Sunday February 4th, Italy v England

Round two: Saturday February 10th, England v Wales

Round three: Saturday February 24th, Scotland v England

Round four: Saturday March 10th, France v England

Round five: Saturday March 17th, England v Ireland

Prediction: 2nd. They should be playing for a third Grand Slam in as many seasons but the sum of Irish parts, but only their best parts, is better. Swing Low may yet reverberate deep into Paddy’s night.