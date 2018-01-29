Six Nations: Pick your Ireland team to face France

Before Joe Schmidt announces his lineup, you have the chance to choose your own XV
Who do you think Joe Schmidt should choose to take on France in Ireland's Six Nations opener? Photo: Inpho

Not long to go now. The start of the Six Nations is almost upon us and Ireland get underway with a trip to Paris to face France on Saturday, February 3rd at 4.45pm. On Thursday, Joe Schmidt will select his starting 15 to take on Les Bleus but, before that, you have the chance to decide who you would like to see get Ireland’s Six Nations campaign underway. Polling will close at 8pm on Wednesday and the results will then be published as to who you, the readers, think should get the nod when Schmidt names his side. If you’re reading this on The Irish Times mobile app, you can pick your team by following this link.

Pick your Ireland team to face France

