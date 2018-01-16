PBC hit the ground running

PBC 25 Castletroy College 8

Holders PBC scored five tries in the opening defence of their Munster Schools Senior Cup title in demanding conditions at Muskerry RFC.

Despite playing against the howling wind from the start, Pres claimed first-half tries from Sean French and Alex Kendellan to lead 10-0 before Sam Burns kicked a Castletroy penalty.

But, the Limerick school received a timely boost within a minute of the resumption, when Eoin Murphy touched down to make it 10-8.

Pres, though, responded in the style of champions as Jonathan Wren hit back immediately to score their third try before French crossed for a spectacular second of his own. Captain Billy Scannell claimed the fifth try near the end.

PBC: L Bruce; N Murphy, S French, J Wren, S O’Donovan; J Broderick, D Harrington; T Ormond, B Scannell, captain, D McCarthy; D O’Callaghan, E Burns; A Kendellan, D Hyland, M Fitzgibbon. Replacements: D Murphy, A Keating, R Duggan, E Quilter, J Ford, J O’Shaughnessy, M McLoughlin, S Horgan, J Kelleher, R Foley.

Castletroy College: S Madden; J Alyward, E Murphy, J Johnston, C Fitzgerald; S Burns, M O’Hanrahan; R Keavney, K O’Shea, A Myers; G Burke, J Moloney; C Toland, C White, C Bermingham. Replacements: R Magill, A Naughton, D McGinn, J Reidy, G Moore, R Kiely, R Holmes, K McGuire, J Coates, C Duffy.

Referee: C Harrington (MAR)