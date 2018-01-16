Peter O’Mahony a concern for Munster

Munster captain a doubt for final pool game against Castres

Gerry Thornley at Thomond Park

Peter O’Mahony in action against Racing 92 last weekend. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Peter O’Mahony in action against Racing 92 last weekend. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

 

Peter O’Mahony remains Munster’s main and only injury concern ahead of their make-or-break European Champions Cup pool against Castres at Thomond Park on Sunday (kick-off 1pm) although the captain himself and head coach Johann van Graan made confident noises about his availability.

O’Mahony was withdrawn in the 55th minute of Munster’s 34-30 defeat to Racing 92 in the U Arena last Sunday and van Graan admitted: “He won’t train today. He could possibly play at the weekend. We’ll manage him through the week and we’ll see in two days’ time if he’s able to train. I’m hopeful he’ll be captain on Sunday and lead us out at Thomond Park.”

The captain was a little more circumspect himself. “I’m working with the medical staff,” he explained. “I’ve a couple of things to come through. I’ll see how the week goes.”

Other than that, van Graan said the squad had “nothing major” to report, adding: “We came out of the game pretty well.

Munster have added Mike Sherry and Conor Oliver to their European Champions Cup squad, in place of the de-registered ex-Leinster lock Mark Flanagan, who has completed his loan spell and returned to Saracens, and the academy prop Liam O’Connor, who is sidelined for the rest of the season with a knee injury.

Dave O’Callaghan and Dan Goggin are back in full training following their long-term injuries, but Niall Scannell (ribs) continues to be treated by the medical team and Tommy O’Donnell is still undergoing rehab for an AC joint injury. Tyler Bleyendaal (neck) and Jaco Taute (knee) remain long-term absentees.

Ronan O’Mahony suffered no ill effects on his return from long-term injury for Munster ‘A’ in Friday night’s impressive win away to Nottingham in the British and Irish Cup, a game which also marked the return to action of Calvin Nash and Gerbrandt Grobler, who was injured in the pre-season game against Worcester Warriors back in August.

Gerbrandt Grobler, who was injured in the pre-season game against Worcester Warriors back in August, also made a successful return for Munster A. Van Graan was asked if the recent coverage of the contentious acquisition of Grobler, who has served a two-year ban for a positive drugs test in February 2015, had changed his opinion of Munster’s decision to sign him on a one-year contract last July, before van Graan succeeded Rassie Erasmus.

“Not really. (I have) Nothing more to comment on that. He’s served his ban and Munster stand behind him.”

Asked if Grobler’s signing had sent a wrong message to their academy and could damage the Munster identity, Van Graan said: “I don’t want to comment at this stage.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.