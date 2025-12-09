Rugby

Craig Casey signs two-year extension to remain at Munster until at 2028 at least

26-year-old scrumhalf has made 104 appearances for the province and won 24 Ireland caps

Craig Casey has signed a two-year extension to his contract and will remain at Munster until 2028 at least. Photograph: Dan Clohessy/Inpho
Tue Dec 09 2025 - 12:181 MIN READ

Craig Casey has signed a two-year extension to his Munster and Ireland contract that will keep the 26-year-old scrumhalf at the province until at least 2028.

Casey, who has won 24 international caps, has made 104 appearances for the province since his debut against Connacht in 2019, scoring 22 tries.

He captained Ireland for the first time on the 2025 summer tour and led the side to victories over Georgia and Portugal.

Casey has scored two tries in three appearances so far this season and captained Munster for the first time against Scarlets in their URC opener.

