Galway’s Dexcom Stadium to host Ireland’s Women’s Six Nations clash with Italy

Ireland will play Italy at the Dexcom Stadium in Galway on Saturday, April 18th, the first time a women's Six Nations game has been held in Galway. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Connacht’s renovated Dexcom Stadium will host a Women’s Six Nations fixture for the first time on Saturday, April 18th when Scott Bemand’s Ireland side will take on Italy at the Galway venue, with the game kicking off at 5.40pm.

Ireland will open their campaign against world champions England at Twickenham on Saturday, April 11th before their first home game against Italy in Galway the following Saturday. Ireland are away to France the following Saturday, with the venue to be decided.

After a fortnight’s break, Ireland finish their campaign with two home games, taking on Wales at Affidea Stadium in Belfast on Saturday, May 9th at 6.30pm before they host Scotland at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday, May 17th, with a 2.30pm kick-off. It will be the first time the home of Irish rugby has staged a standalone women’s international fixture.

Munster fall as Leinster fail to impress in Europe Listen | 40:10

Looking ahead to the Six Nations, the IRFU’s Head of Women’s Performance and Pathways, Gillian McDarby, said: “As we build towards 2026, today’s announcement of the three home venues for the Guinness Women’s Six Nations further underlines the IRFU’s sustained commitment to the expansion and development of the Women’s game in Ireland.

“We are determined to build on the groundswell of support the team received throughout their Women’s Rugby World Cup campaign last August and confirmation that Galway, Belfast and Dublin will host home matches in 2026 is an exciting development, ensuring the visibility of the team grows and there is accessibility to world class women’s sport across all areas of the country.

“We look forward to working with Connacht Rugby, Ulster Rugby and the team at Aviva Stadium to deliver memorable events for all our supporters, partners and stakeholders, and building further on the positive momentum behind the Green Wave into 2026.”

Tickets for all three of Ireland’s home matches are now available through Ticketmaster.

Ireland’s Six Nations fixtures

Saturday, April 11th: England v Ireland, Twickenham, 2.25pm

Saturday, April 18th: Ireland v Italy, Dexcom Stadium, 5.40pm

Saturday, April 25th: France v Ireland, TBC, 8.10pm

Saturday, May 9th: Ireland v Wales, Affidea Stadium, 6.30pm

Sunday, May 17th: Ireland v Scotland, Aviva Stadium, 2.30pm.