Munster hopeful over Jack Crowley return for Champions Cup clash against Gloucester at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

The prospects of Jack Crowley being fit to return for Munster’s Champions Cup game against Gloucester in Páirc Uí Chaoimh next Saturday (kick-off 5.30pm) have improved after the outhalf returned to some light training on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old missed the province’s defeat away to Bath last Saturday due to an ankle injury he suffered in the first minute of their loss against the Stormers at Thomond Park seven days prior and did not train last week.

However, attack coach Mike Prendergast confirmed Crowley returned to training at Munster’sHPC at the University of Limerick, which had to be moved to an all-weather pitch on account of heavy rain.

“He participated in certain parts of it and he looked quite good. So hopefully he’ll be good. In saying that, I thought JJ (Hanrahan) ran an outstanding game last week, which was great to see, and even Tony (Butler) before that has pitched up very well.

“But Jack, hopefully, will come into the mix. It’s not guaranteed, we’ll know more towards the end of the week, but the signs are quite positive.”

Prendergast offered the same prognosis on loosehead prop Michael Milne, who was withdrawn during the warm-up in Bath after straining his ankle.

“Hopefully, he’ll be good to go. He needs probably just a small bit more time or more clarity in and around that.”

Jean Kleyn, who was also named to start, was forced to withdraw from the Bath game a day beforehand due to personal reasons, but again Prendergast was optimistic about the lock’s chances of returning against Gloucester.

“Jean hopefully will be good to go. Again, not 100 per cent sure. We’ll have all that guaranteed on Thursday, but the signs are looking positive.”

Replacement Fineen Wycherley suffered a cut finger which forced him off last weekend. “Fineen is still in with a shout,” Prendergast said. “Probably not as confident as maybe the other two boys, but he’s not ruled out at the moment.”