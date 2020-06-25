Leinster announce 28 players have signed new deals

Jordan Larmour, Devin Toner, Josh van der Flier and James Ryan are among the 28 players who have signed new Leinster contracts ahead of the 2020/21 season.

On Thursday the province announced a slew of new deals including short-term extensions for Fergus McFadden and Rob Kearney which will keep them at the province until the end of this current delayed campaign which Leinster will be hoping concludes with a Champions Cup final on October 17th.

Also included in the list of new deals are academy players Ryan Baird, Harry Byrne, Jack Dunne, Tommy O’Brien, Dan Sheehan who have all been promoted to senior contracts.

The province also confirmed that Joe Tomane, Bryan Byrne, Barry Daly, Gavin Mullin, Oisin Dowling, Roman Salanoa and Jack Aungier will all leave the province.

“We are delighted to be able to confirm the list of 28 contracts today and in particular with so many of them coming through the clubs and the schools of Leinster. A huge amount of work goes in to developing players at all levels of the game so it’s incredibly pleasing for us to have five players promoted directly from our Academy,” sid head coach Leo Cullen.

After the ECPR confirmed the dates for the Champions Cup quarter-finals on Thursday, Leinster will build towards their meeting with Saracens as well as the conclusion to the Pro14 season.

Leinster’s new senior contracts

Vakh Abdaladze

Ryan Baird (promoted from academy)

Michael Bent

Adam Byrne

Ed Byrne

Harry Byrne (promoted from academy)

Ross Byrne

Will Connors

Sean Cronin

Peter Dooley

Caelan Doris

Jack Dunne (promoted from academy)

Scott Fardy

Jordan Larmour

Dan Leavy

James Lowe

Ross Molony

Josh Murphy

Tommy O’Brien (promoted from academy)

Rory O’Loughlin

Rowan Osborne

Andrew Porter

Rhys Ruddock

James Ryan (centrally contracted by the IRFU)

Dan Sheehan (promoted from academy)

Devin Toner

James Tracy

Josh van der Flier

Departing players

Joe Tomane

Bryan Byrne

Barry Daly

Oisín Dowling (signed for Connacht)

Gavin Mullin

Roman Salanoa (signed for Munster)

Jack Aungier (signed for Connacht)