Leigh Halfpenny included in extended Wales Six Nations squad

Warren Gatland names a larger 39 man Six Nations squad because of injury concerns

Wales head coach Warren Gatland announced his 39 man squad for the upcoming Six Nations on Tuesday. Photograph: Getty Images

Wales head coach Warren Gatland announced his 39 man squad for the upcoming Six Nations on Tuesday. Photograph: Getty Images

 

Wales included Leigh Halfpenny in their Six Nations squad on Tuesday, despite the fullback having not played rugby since he was concussed against Australia in November.

Halfpenny, one of seven back-three options in a 39-man squad named by coach Warren Gatland, was poleaxed by Australia’s Samu Kerevi in the 9-6 victory over the Wallabies, one of four November wins for the Welsh.

“We have got a few injuries and have selected a larger squad because of that,” Gatland said. “We initially selected 40 players but that was reduced to 39 on Monday with Taulupe’s (Faletau) injury ruling him out.

“We have a really experienced squad of players, who have been around a number of campaigns together and we feel we are in a pretty good place going into this huge year.”

Gatland has included four outhalves in Gareth Anscombe, Dan Biggar, Rhys Patchell and Jarrod Evans.

Loose forward Dan Lydiate was not been included as he nurses an elbow injury, with Thomas Young getting the call having been overlooked in the recent past.

Wales start their Six Nations campaign against France on February 1st, seeking a first crown since claiming back-to-back titles in 2012 and 2013.

Forwards: Rob Evans, Wyn Jones, Nicky Smith, Elliot Dee, Ryan Elias, Ken Owens, Leon Brown, Tomas Francis, Samson Lee, Dillon Lewis, Jake Ball, Adam Beard, Seb Davies, Cory Hill, Alun Wyn Jones, Ross Moriarty, Josh Navidi, Justin Tipuric, Josh Turnbull, Aaron Wainwright, Thomas Young.

Backs: Aled Davies, Gareth Davies, Tomos Williams, Gareth Anscombe, Dan Biggar, Jarrod Evans, Rhys Patchell, Jonathan Davies, Hadleigh Parkes, Owen Watkin, Scott Williams, Hallam Amos, Steffan Evans, Leigh Halfpenny, Jonah Holmes, George North, Liam Williams.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.