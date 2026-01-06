Harvey to open Irish office as it seeks further growth

AI tools can help cut the time spent doing routine work. Companies such as Harvey are specifically targeting the professional and legal services sector.

Professional services AI company Harvey is to expand its presence in Europe with a new office in Dublin.

The Irish office joins the company’s existing offices in Spain, Germany and London to serve the European market as demand for generative AI solutions rises across Europe.

The company, which offers large language models targeted to professional services companies such as law firms, plans to open its office in late March.

Initially, roles will be in finance and human resources, with Harvey targeting 20 jobs in its first year.

The office will bolster the company’s support for its European customers through its strategy of building a global, distributed team with proximity to its markets.

Winston Weinberg, cofounder and chief executive of Harvey, said Dublin was chosen due to the presence of industry-leading talent, alongside market access.

“We have a lot of customers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and it is growing really quickly,” he said, saying Dublin was an “ideal location” for Harvey’s next chapter of growth. “We found the best way to scale is to have people in every jurisdiction and geography, and push forward that type of growth.”

Harvey is backed by investors such as Sequoia, Kleiner Perkins and Open AI. The company creates AI tools for legal and professional services, streamlining workflows in areas such as contract analysis, due diligence, compliance, and litigation.

Established by Mr Weinberg and Gabe Pereyra, the company now employs around 560 people worldwide.