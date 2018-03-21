Joe Schmidt on the All Blacks radar - Conrad Smith

Former All Black centre believes Schmidt could coach New Zealand after World Cup
Conrad Smith was speaking at an event to mark International Rugby Players Move To Dublin.

Conrad Smith was speaking at an event to mark International Rugby Players Move To Dublin.

 

The two-time World Cup winning All Black centre Conrad Smith believes Joe Schmidt could become New Zealand coach when his contract runs out after the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

Highly regarded as an intelligent player, who thought his way around the pitch, Smith said Schmidt is very much on the Kiwi radar. Current All Black coach Steve Hansen’s contract also ends after the next World Cup.

“Kiwis, we love to claim people from New Zealand, especially when they’re successful, so we’re well aware of him being a New Zealander,” said Smith.

“And it’s helped by the fact our previous coaches have worked overseas - Graham Henry, Steve Hansen. He (Schmidt) is well within the talks. He’s doing a great job with Ireland. He’s someone who could potentially come back and coach the All Blacks.”

Smith added that Schmidt can communicate his thinking to the players, which not all coaches can do.

“All coaches have their attributes, but you get my point, he’s a very good technical understanding of the game, and can transfer that to players, which is a very big challenge,” added Smith. “It’s all very well having the knowledge but he can get players to buy into what he sees and to understand his take on the game. That’s how you get good results.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.