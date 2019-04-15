Joey Carbery is ‘highly unlikely’ to return for Saracens clash

Munster coach Johann van Graan confirmed that Joey Carbery is “highly unlikely” to be available for the province’s Champions Cup semi-final against Saracens on Saturday but explained that there are no other major injury concerns.

Keith Earls and Jean Kleyn are expected to return to training on Monday afternoon or Tuesday, having been nursing minor knocks. Earls (thigh) was a late withdrawal prior to the Pro14 game against Cardiff while Kleyn picked up a leg injury in that match.

Van Graan admitted: “It’s still highly unlikely (that Carbery will be available). We’ll just take it day by day and then make a final call later in the week. Like I said last week, we won’t take any chances with him. If he’s ready, he’s ready. If he’s not then we won’t take that chance.”

The Munster coach outlined the size of the task facing his side against a side that beat them two years ago at the same stage of the tournament. ”Yeah, they’ve been the team of the Champions Cup thus far, haven’t lost a game yet, played some fantastic rugby and scored the most tries.

“They’ve got a lot of world-class players so we’re definitely up against a massive challenge away from home on Saturday afternoon. If you get into the last four of Europe, it’s not supposed to be easy. We’re looking forward to the challenge and looking forward to measuring ourselves against one of the top teams.”