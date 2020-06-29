James Lowe in Ireland frame after confirming three-year deal with Leinster

The 27-year-old Kiwi winger will become eligible to play for Ireland in November

Leinster’s James Lowe has signed a new three-year deal with the province. Photo: Ryan Hiscott/Inpho

James Lowe has confirmed that his new Leinster deal is for another three years with the province, therefore putting him firmly in line for a place in the Ireland squad.

The Kiwi winger moved from the Chiefs to Leinster in 2017 and this November he will become eligible for inclusion in Andy Farrell’s Ireland squad.

Last week the province announced that 28 players had signed new contracts with Lowe part of that group and on Monday the 27-year-old tweeted that he was “excited to be staying in Dublin for another three years!”

Since Lowe’s arrival in Ireland World Rugby’s three-year residency rule has been extended to five but because Lowe arrived before the change he will still be eligible in November.

Leinster returned to training last week but Lowe was not involved having returned to New Zealand during the Covid-19 pandemic. Munster also got back to the pitch last week while Connacht and Ulster both return to training on Monday.

