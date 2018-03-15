Van der Westhuizen replaced by Nigel Owens for Twickenham game

World Rugby take responsibility after assistant referee worked with England at training

Gavin Cummiskey in London

South African official Marius van der Westhuizen has been replaced as an assistant referee for Saturday’s Six Nations match between England and Ireland at Twickenham. Photograph: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

South African official Marius van der Westhuizen has been replaced as an assistant referee for Saturday’s Six Nations match between England and Ireland at Twickenham. Photograph: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

 

An error by World Rugby has prompted the governing body to replace Marius van der Westhuizen with Nigel Owens as touch judge/assistant referee for Saturday’s Six Nations match between Ireland and England at Twickenham.

World Rugby are adamant their embarrassing reversal was not influenced by the IRFU.

“The decision follows Marius’ attendance at an England training session this week,” read a WR statement. “While greater dialogue and collaboration between match officials and teams (including attending team training on request) has been agreed by World Rugby and the teams, Marius should not have been involved given that he was a member of the official team for the weekend’s match.”

WR have confirmed that a referee will no longer be permitted to attend training with a team they are due to officiate in the same tournament.

“World Rugby takes responsibility for this oversight and has taken the proactive decision to stand Marius down to avoid any additional unfair and unnecessary conjecture. Marius is an outstanding talent with a big international future and both he and his employer SARU fully support the decision.

“World Rugby has also clarified with teams that, in addition to the regular pre-match coach and referee meetings, senior elite teams will continue to have the opportunity to request that a member of the high-performance match official panel attends training providing that the individual is not a member of the match official team officiating that team at a later date within the current competition or test window.”

Earlier on Thursday England coach Eddie Jones redirected any and all criticism towards World Rugby referees’ chief Alain Rolland following outcry about Van der Westhuizen coming into England camp to work on their glaring failures at the breakdown.

“Are you questioning [Van der Westhuizen’s] integrity?” Jones asked the reporter who initially raised the issue in Pennyhill Park. “We do it by the book. We went through World Rugby which is the proper channels so you are asking the wrong person.

“We asked World Rugby for a southern hemisphere referee to try to help us with our breakdown and that’s who they offered.”

Ireland coach Joe Schmidt expressed “surprise” to hear Van der Westhuizen had trained with England but added he has “the utmost confidence” in the South African’s ability to be an impartial assistant referee.

England normally use Wayne Barnes, while Ireland bring in John Lacey, but Jones has been keen to get southern hemisphere referees into camp for difference perspectives.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.