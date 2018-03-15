Grand Slam memories . . . share your stories

Boys in green, it’s time to join the pantheon of greats.

Since the Four Nations became the Five Nations in 1908, and the concept of the Grand Slam was born, Ireland have only reached the Promised Land twice.

There was the class of 1948, their legacy cemented in sepia - and the crop of 2009, still vivid and fresh in our memories, soaked in champagne on the Millennium Stadium turf.

Joe Schmidt’s current side have already cemented their status as one of the greatest teams in Irish rugby history.

Share your Grand Slam memories

Under his stewardship they have won three Six Nations title in five years - the latest secured just last weekend - as well as becoming the first national side from these shores to beat the mighty All Blacks.

But a victory at Twickenham on Saturday would not only bring with it the Grand Slam, but it would elevate them to an untouchable status only achieved twice before.

Like this year, Ireland’s 1948 Five Nations campaign began with a trip to Paris. On New Year’s Day Karl Mullen’s side defied the odds to beat the French 13-6.

At the time, the Triple Crown remained the holy grail, and a Jack Kyle-inspired side went on to beat England at Twickenham before Scotland and Wales were beaten in Dublin and Belfast respectively.

It would be 61 long years before the boys of ‘48 would be matched, and captain fantastic Brian O’Driscoll emulated Mullen.

Again, Ireland opened with a win over France - this time at Croke Park - before Italy were thrashed in Rome, England beaten by a point in Dublin and the Scots were edged at Murrayfield.

History was then made in Cardiff, and one became two.

So as Ireland stand on the brink of a third Grand Slam - we are asking you to share your memories of 1948 and 2009, before hopefully fresh ones are made on Saturday afternoon. Whether you were in celebrating at the match Cardiff, or watching from the other side of the world, we want to hear your stories. You can submit them using the form above, attaching a photograph if you have one. A selection may be published on irishtimes.com. Thank you.